‘Live life’ and ‘have fun’ with new SWELL choir

GIVING locals who have been impacted by cancer the opportunity to “live life” and “have fun” is the reason behind Fermanagh’s very first cancer survivorship group choir.

Organised by the SWELL (Supported We Live Life) group, based in Enniskillen, those already involved have described the new choir as a great opportunity to have fun, make friends and enjoy singing.

“A choir is one of those uplifting things that everyone can get involved in,” explained founding member of SWELL, Genevieve Irvine.

“I can help you forget about cancer for a while and is open to anyone who has been affected by cancer whether it be family, friends, neighbours or carers.

“We’re the only choir of this kind in the West. It’s great that everyone can come together to share their experiences and problems in a fun and safe environment – we’re like an extended family really.

“You’ll not be asked to audition, nor will you be expected to read music. You don’t even have to worry about what type of voice you have.

“All you need is a willingness to learn, a passion to sing and have been affected by Cancer.”

As well as the choir, the SWELL group offers a wide-range of activities such as complimentary therapies, counselling one to one, group counselling, resilience programmes, yoga, and much more.

“We run a full programme of activities, including a book club on a Thursday as well as story telling for stressed-out adults via zoom,” Genevieve added.

Speaking on the importance of offering a service like SWELL here in Fermanagh, Genevieve said, “The fact that we have no services here and was one of the main reasons why we set-up SWELL for survivors in Fermanagh.

“We realised that we can’t be driving up to Altnagelvin or Belfast to have treatment or join a choir anymore, and so many amazing things have come out of it which shows that it doesn’t have to be a gloom and doom. It’s great to have something like this in Fermanagh.”

The SWELL choir meets every Thursday evening from 8pm until 9.30pm at 26 Cross Street, Enniskillen where all involved will receive a “friendly welcome” a cup of tea with biscuits each week.

Locals can register by emailing: swellfermanagh@gmail.com or alternatively you can make contact by calling the team on 07902368475 / 02866251250.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007