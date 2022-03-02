‘Live at the Castle’ music festival this March

This March sees a return of a live music festival to Enniskillen with something for everyone.

‘Live at the Castle’ will take place in the unique surroundings of Enniskillen Castle and the festival aims to bring the absolute best of local and international live acts.

The Fermanagh weather won’t affect the fun of the festival, as the artists and audience will be enjoying themselves in an impressive big top tent.

See below for full list of acts. You can buy tickets in person from Techdoc Enniskillen or online.



Friday 11 March – I AM RAVER



Friday March 11th sees the festival kicking off with dance icons ‘I am a Raver’, hosted by Bad Boy featuring six top DJS including DJ Rankin, DJ Cammy and Gary MCF.



Saturday 12 March – QWEEN

Then get ready for Freddie on Saturday March 12 as Enniskillen welcomes Europe’s no.1 Queen tribute band Qween to the Castle with special guests The Human Touch – Ireland’s top tribute to The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen.





Sunday 13 March – RYAN MCMULLAN

Acclaimed singer songwriter Ryan McMullan headlines on Sunday March 13 ahead of jetting out to the USA . The Portaferry artist, who has supported Ed Sheeran and Foy Vance, is no stranger to sold-out shows and it’s unlikely this gig will be any different. Supporting Ryan will be Donegal musician John Doherty (Little Hours) and in demand local musician Kiel Cathers.

Wednesday 16 March – THE WHISTLING DONKEYS

With Special guests Aoife Cathcart & The Blarneys

Thursday 17 March – ST PADDY’S FEST

The Logues, Porter Bellies, Tumbling Paddies, Hand Me Downs, Blarneys fill out a massive St Paddy’s Day line up at the Big Top.





Saturday 19 March – LOVELY LAURA, BEN SANTIAGO, ITALO BROTHERS + SUPPORT

On Saturday March 19 Ibiza comes to County Fermanagh as Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago the saxophone and DJ duo bring a touch of Ibizan cool to NI with warm up from German dance project ItaloBrothers who make their Irish debut.

Book tickets online now!