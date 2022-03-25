Hannah’s passion helping people relax and recover

HANNAH Marlow from Essential Balance NI, based on the Tonnagh Road outside of Derrygonnelly, is quickly becoming a leading light in the practice of reflexology and massage therapy in Fermanagh.

In today’s society, with all of the many pressures and stresses that people are facing, it is very easy to feel emotionally overwhelmed and unable to cope both physically and mentally.

Hanna Marlow, originally from Enniskillen, has always had an interest in homeopathic, or alternative medicine, and has since gone on to become an expert as a homoeopathic practitioner, hypnotherapist, emotional freedom technique therapist, meditation teacher and massage therapist covering myofascial release, sports massage and holistic massage.

Hannah feels that homeopathy, reflexology, hypnotherapy and massage is a good way of relieving the pressures of the modern world.

“I first embarked on my journey into homeopathy back in 2001 and have grown in my learning and studying for other alternative treatments since then,” she explains.

“Homeopathy is an alternative medicine which is safe, gentle, and non-toxic vibrational medicine to help restore a person to a healthier version of themselves.

