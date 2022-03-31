Further reports of burglaries across Fermanagh

FERMANAGH police investigating a number of burglaries in the county have received two more reports of incidents since launching an appeal for information yesterday.
Inspector Bownes said: “We are appealing for information following a number of reports of suspicious activity and burglaries across the district.
“At around 11.20am [yesterday], Wednesday 30th March, a report was received of four males behaving in a suspicious manner in the vicinity of a house at Church Hill Road, Derrygonnelly. No entry was gained to the property, and nothing was reported to have been taken.
“A second report was received at around 1.30pm of a burglary at a house at Drumshimuck Road, Derrylin. The householder had returned home to discover the property had been ransacked, and money, jewellery and a number of personal items taken.
“A third report was received by police shortly before 2.25pm that entry had been gained to a house at Duminiskill Road, Bellanaleck, and a number of drawers and cupboards opened.”
Inspector Bownes continued: “There have now been a further two reports of burglaries in the Belleek and Enniskillen areas.
“It was reported just after 3.30pm [yesterday] that entry had been gained to a property in the Meenatully Road area of Belleek and a sum of cash had been taken. It is believed entry was gained sometime between 7.30am and 4pm (Wednesday 30th March).
“A fifth report was received at 3.50pm of a burglary in the Moybrone Road area of Enniskillen. Entry was gained to a property and the house was ransacked.
“At this stage, we are investigating a potential link between these incidents, and our enquiries are ongoing. I am appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity, or have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 561 of 30/03/22.”
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
