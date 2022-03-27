Fermanagh left out of £800m schools funding

THERE has been local anger after not one single Fermanagh school was included in the massive £800 funding pot announced by the Department of Education this week.

On Monday, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen announced a capital investment programme of £794 million, which will include funding for advance planning works at 28 schools across the North.

Local MLA Aine Murphy said the announcement was good news for some, but it was “disappointing to see that not one penny of this will see its way to Fermanagh.”

“Whilst making the announcement Michelle McIlveen said the investment is essential to ensure young people can achieve their full potential,” she said. “But it seems that children in Fermanagh will have to just make do. Well that is not acceptable in any way.

“I will continue to challenge the Minister to make sure that Fermanagh gets its fair share of funding.”

Ms Murphy also noted that the decision not to include any Irish medium schools in capital investment announcement, which she said was “another disappointing, but not surprising, decision by the Minister.”

