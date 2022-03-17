+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineCrufts delight for Derrygonnelly’s Katie and Peggy
Stephen and Carmel Kennedy with their niece Katie McGovern and Peggy (Tippanagh Doagh Devil Dance) the 10 month old Irish Terrier who won best puppy in breed at Cruffts 2022.

Crufts delight for Derrygonnelly’s Katie and Peggy

Posted: 5:21 pm March 17, 2022

STEVE and Carmel Kennedy from Doagh, outside Derrygonnelly, have quite the reputation for success in breeding and training dogs on the national and international stage.
Crufts, the dog show held in Birmingham, is the biggest pooch exhibition in the world, with 26,000 dogs entering every year, with breeders competing from all over the world.
Carmel’s 13-year old niece, Katie McGovern, stole the show at the National Exhibition Centre this year as she and 10-month old homebred pup, Peggy (Tippanagh Doagh Devil Dancer), scooped a host of prizes including winning the Best Puppy in Breed, Puppy Bitch and placing second in the Junior Bitch and Limit Bitch categories.
Katie, who has already shown Steve and Carmel’s dogs at Crufts, was ‘absolutely delighted’ to earn recognition on the world stage.
“We have now shown at Crufts for five consecutive years and some of our dogs have lifetime qualification because of their big wins,” explains Katie.
“Steve and Carmel’s dogs are always well trained and presented immaculately. I first showed at Crufts when I was nine years old and as a team, we hope to continue with the success that we are building.”

