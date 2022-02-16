Touching tributes to much-loved Enniskillen café owner

TRIBUTES have poured in following the death of popular businesswoman and much-loved community figure, Hazel Johnston.

The 64-year-old owned Fermanagh’s renowned cafe ‘The Jolly Sandwich Bar’ in Enniskillen.

Mrs Johnston passed away peacefully at her home on Loughshore Road, Enniskillen on Monday.

Although originally from Co Armagh, she has been described as ‘one of Fermanagh’s greatest ambassadors’ and was renowned for serving up the best in hospitality, food and service to locals and visitors alike.

Mary McHugh from Monea, who worked as a close colleague with Mrs Johnston for over 30 years, said she had built up a special rapport with customers and staff.

“Hazel was kind to everybody, extremely hardworking and a very talented lady,” said Mary.

“She was very good at flower arranging and very artistic when decorating the shop. She would have always decorated the shop for Valentine’s Day and put an awful lot of work into covering all the special occasions.”

