Tickets on sale for Enniskillen Drama Festival

TO the delight of drama enthusiasts, the Enniskillen Drama Festival will open on March 5 and will continue until March 12.

This will be the first time in two years that the eight-night drama-fest will take place after the outbreak of Covid-19 put a stop to performances during the 2020 circuit.

While the festival usually runs over nine nights, due to a late withdrawal there will no performance on the first Friday night on March 4 but instead this year will open on the Saturday night with the Holywood Players and their adaptation of Absent Friends by Alan Ackbourn.

The Enniskillen Drama Festival has been staged annually in the Ardhowen Theatre each spring from 1980. It is affiliated to the ADCI (Amateur Drama Council of Ireland) and the AUDF (Association of Ulster Drama Festivals).

It was founded by a small group of local drama enthusiasts to celebrate the best of amateur drama, to foster and encourage excellence in amateur production and to bring a varied range of dramatic productions to as wide an audience as possible.

The popularity of the festival and its ability to attract impressive audiences went some way to assist the local council to successfully lobby for the funds to build the Ardhowen Theatre which was officially opened in 1986 by the playwright Brian Friel.

With the constant support of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and local businesses, the festival has continued to flourish and to develop as one of the foremost festivals on the island.

In relation to the upcoming event, a spokeswoman from the Ardhowen Theatre told the Herald, “The Ardhowen is delighted to be welcoming the Enniskillen Drama Festival back in person for their 2022.”

Contact festival diretcor, Dave Rees, at eddirector@gamil.com or alternatively the Ardhowen Theatre for further information and ticket sales.

