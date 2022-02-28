TEDx is coming to Fermanagh!

BEST-selling author, Emma Weaver, is on a mission to showcase what her home county of Fermanagh has to offer on a global level by bringing the prestigious TEDx stage to the Ardhowen Theatre for the first time ever.

The Enniskillen-based author and founder of Mental Wealth International has organised a line-up of local and international guest speakers to join her as they share their ‘Ideas Worth Spreading’ that will spark deep discussions and lead to thought-provoking ideas.

“I’ve always wanted to showcase on a global scale what Fermanagh has to offer and that’s exactly what TEDx Enniskillen is going to do,” explained Emma.

The two-times TEDx speaker told the Herald that she was “delighted” to secure the TEDx licence for Enniskillen, nothing that it was “no easy task” due to the strict guidelines but recognised the enormity of the task and the local opportunities involved.

“This is a global platform to show people across the world what Fermanagh has to offer in terms of the beautiful county that it is and also that we are very much in par with the rest of the world by running this prestigious event here in Enniskillen,” said Emma.

“Fermanagh is a unique county for lots of different reasons and I really feel the people here should support each other as well as events like this, to find the courage and realise that we all have ideas worth spreading which are worth hearing around the world as well.”

Emma also believes that a focus should be put on building the confidence of Fermanagh folk to believe that they are just as capable to become leading thinkers and doers as anyone else in the world.

Despite the shy and humble narrative that many of us locals put across when asked to talk about ourselves, Emma says that being proud of what you do and who you are is a “strength.”

She added, “It’s all about getting out of your own head and understanding as a person that we all have something to offer.

“Fermanagh is a small county and I definitely recognise in smaller communities that there can be different dynamics, but it’s time to be fearless and brave in our approach and support each other to come forward with all of our own ‘Ideas Ideas Worth Spreading’.

“It’s very hard, I don’t know if it’s a generational thing but people think, self-praise is no praise but that is not the case.

“Let us embrace our strengths and show our county and the world what we have to offer and support each other to do it. It’s the only way to change the narrative and mindset.

“I also think we need to grow in confidence and create better opportunities here in this area and that’s across every aspect of living whether it’s health, education, leisure or social.

“We definitely need to be creating better opportunities so that when things like this come along we’re ready for it.

Emma and her team are now encouraging locals to get involved with TEDx Enniskillen by showing support for the upcoming event.

“If any local businesses would like to partner or sponsor this event there’s great opportunities for them to showcase what they do as our TEDx talk will be uploaded online to a worldwide audience.

“With the event being in the Ardhowen, it’s even a great opportunity for the arts and culture sector of our county as well as local businesses benefiting due to the customers who will be visiting the area from all over.”

The event will be held in the Ardhowen theatre on June, 9.

Tickets are now on sale via the ‘TEDx Enniskillen’ Facebook and Instagram pages where locals can also find further information on updates about speakers or sponsorship.