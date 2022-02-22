St Kevin’s launch new Eco project with tree planting

ST Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea, officially launched their Eco Project this month, as part of a pilot programme in conjunction with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

With the help of Bio-Diversity and Environmental Officers from the council, St Kevin’s College recently planted the first of many trees.

The pilot scheme has been developed by council officers and the school to raise awareness of littering, waste and recycling, biodiversity, and our impact on our own environment.

The scheme will run for 12 weeks, and a baseline survey has been conducted amongst pupils and their families to ascertain their existing awareness. Feedback will be provided at the end of the pilot programme to determine if the programme made a difference and how.

The school want to raise awareness and develop pupil’s who are willing to make a change and impact through careers in the environment. Council officers will deliver workshops to various pupil groups during the 12-week programme, and teachers will provide overlapping themes during class sessions.

Chairman of the school Board of Governors and council member, Thomas O’Reilly, said, “Each one of us has to take our ownership in protecting our environment, and to do even a little bit helps, we have noticed a big difference in the last few weeks since we have started the schools’ litter picking programme.”

Mr O’Reilly also noted that he hoped the students of St Kevin’s College would “take the lessons they had learned [through the programme] and pass them out to their friends, family and neighbours and help to improve our district.”

Principal, Gary Kelly said that he was “looking forward to all the good work the school was going to do in the weeks and months ahead.”