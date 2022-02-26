Share Ice rink to return following huge success

After attracting thousands of visitors to the county over the winter, plans are in progress to bring Share on Ice back for 2022.

AFTER almost 9,000 revellers enjoyed Fermanagh’s first ice rink this summer, with visitors coming from as far away as Cork, the Share Discovery Village is working to bring the attraction back again this year.

While the popular Lisnaskea holiday and activity centre is busy preparing for a busy spring and summer season ahead, with an open day planned for the coming weeks to showcase all it has to offer, the team are already looking ahead to next winter following the phenomenal success of the first ever Share Village on Ice.

“To say we were overwhelmed by the response to this novel venture would be a prodigious understatement,” said Share CEO Darragh Collins.

Advertisement

“After a somewhat slow start, visitor numbers gathered pace from the third week in November and didn’t slow down right up to Christmas week.”

Mr Collins said the centre welcomed a total of 8,887 visitor during the months of November and December, which ws “unheard of in our 40-year history.” He added that the it was “also very heartening” to see where the visitors came from.

According to the Share online booking system, 49 percent of the visitors during that time came from the local Council area. Overall, a total of 54 percent of visitors came from the North, while 45 percent came from the South.

Mr Collins said the majority of southern visitors came from Cavan, but the centre also welcomed visitors from Tipperary, Dublin, Mayo and even Cork.

“Many of these first-time visitors to both Fermanagh and Share and many who will be back in the Spring/Summer,” he said.

As with most business, Share did not escape the impact of the Omicron Covid variant before Christmas, having to cancel the last four dates of the ice rink’s run due to restrictions, but Mr Collins said the vast majority of the disappointed guests had been very understanding.

The CEO added the centre was already working on securing the indoor synthetic rink, which is almost identical to a frozen surface but much more eco-friendly, this winter.

Advertisement

“Having taken such a gamble to both lengthen the season at Share and offer local people a winter experience following a tough 18 months, we are delighted to be in negotiations to bring Share Village on Ice back bigger and better in 2022,” said Mr Collins.

“I would like to thank everybody who came to support us and ensure the venture was such a success and look forward to welcoming you all back in 2022.”

Share Discovery Village will be hosting an open day to experience some of its activities on Saturday, March 19 from 9.30am-5pm. For more information visit www.sharevillage.org