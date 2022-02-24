+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePriest calls on nationalists to follow example of black Americans in upcoming election
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Fr Sean McManus

Priest calls on nationalists to follow example of black Americans in upcoming election

Posted: 2:58 pm February 24, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A FERMANAGH priest, who has been helping shape Irish American politics for decades, is calling on nationalist and republican voters in the county to come together and “follow the example of black Americans” when voting in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Fr Sean McManus, who hails from Clonliff in Kinawley, is the founder and president of the highly-influencial Irish National Caucus in Washington. Despite having lived in the States for almost 50 years, he remains highly engaged in politics back home and regularly lobbies the US Congress on various Irish issues including advocating for victims of the Troubles and for victims of historical sex abuse.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:58 pm February 24, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA