Priest calls on nationalists to follow example of black Americans in upcoming election

A FERMANAGH priest, who has been helping shape Irish American politics for decades, is calling on nationalist and republican voters in the county to come together and “follow the example of black Americans” when voting in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Fr Sean McManus, who hails from Clonliff in Kinawley, is the founder and president of the highly-influencial Irish National Caucus in Washington. Despite having lived in the States for almost 50 years, he remains highly engaged in politics back home and regularly lobbies the US Congress on various Irish issues including advocating for victims of the Troubles and for victims of historical sex abuse.

