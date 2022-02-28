Novena of Hope will remember and thank frontline workers

THE Novena of Hope is set to return at The Graan Monastery on March 5 with the theme of the services centering on thanksgiving and remembering the frontline workers and those who have lost their lives as a result of Covid-19, while celebrating the life of St Charles of Mount Argus.

The Novena of Hope, which was born from the inspiration of St Charles of Mount Argus, is a hugely popular event with people from all over the country travelling to The Graan to pray, reflect and listen to the guest speakers talk about their own experience with finding hope.

This year’s Novena is particularly special as it marks the two hundredth anniversary since the birth of St Charles of Mount Argus.

As a celebration of his life, Pope Francis has granted permission for a special Jubilee Year to be celebrated in Passionist churches, including The Graan.

The Novena was held remotely last year due to Covid-19, but with the easing of restrictions, Fr Charles Cross C.P, Superior at The Graan, is looking forward to welcoming people back into the church.

“Last year the Novena was held online. With restrictions lifted this year we are delighted to welcome people back into our church.

“However those who are unable to come in person will still be able to join us online.

“The Novena will be an opportunity to thank God for the blessings we received during the two years of the pandemic, especially the dedication of frontline workers, scientists, carers and the many good people who helped us through this difficult time.”

Fr Charles feels that the Novena will give people who lost family and friends in the Covid-19 pandemic a chance to remember their recently departed.

“The people who attend will have the opportunity to write the names of their departed loved ones on a paper leaf which can be placed on the Remembrance Tree.

“The tree will be displayed near the altar for all the Novena services.”

The Novena begins in St Gabriel’s Retreat, The Graan, on Saturday 5 March and will run until Monday 14 March.

The guest speakers include author Christy Kenneally, Jesuit and media persona Pat Coyle and former Passionist student Frank Brown.