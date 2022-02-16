Ladies chair and vice chair resign

FOLLOWING a Fermanagh ladies executive meeting last Wednesday evening, the chairperson, Sinead McManus and vice chairperson, Aine Martin, as well as the county development officer, Shane McGodlrick have all tendered their resignations from the Ladies County Board.

Their resignation follows the departure of Karen McGoldrick who resigned at the end of January and the reality is that while the Fermanagh Ladies County Board is, according to Fermanagh ladies secretary, Rosaleen Lynch, “still functioning” a number of key roles are vacant at present.

On Monday morning, when contacted by the Fermanagh Herald, Rosaleen Lynch added;

“I’m not going to make any comment, we’re going on, we have our county board still in place, all is still moving on, so I’m not giving any comment.”

It is understood that at a county board meeting last Tuesday (Feb 8) there was a difference of opinions, ultimately resulting in the resignations.

In email correspondence made with clubs by the ladies secretary, Rosaleen Lynch, she said;

“I wish to inform your club members that our County Chairperson Sinead McManus, our County Vice Chairperson Aine Martin and our County Development Office Shane McGoldrick have tendered their resignation to me. I want to thank them for their dedicated service to Fermanagh Ladies.”

She went on to add; “I have informed Ulster Ladies Council and Croke Park Ladies and under Official Rule 26 The County Board is still in place and I have been advised by Ulster Council to seek nominations for the vacant positions in accordance with the official guide. Please inform your club members and send on any nominations you may have for the vacant positions. A Special County Board Meeting will then be held to ratify the new positions in due course.”

At the time of going to print, there are a number of unfilled positions, the chairperson, vice chairperson, development officer, assistant secretary, child protection officer, central council delegate and the ‘non voting’ role of CODA officer, which stands for complaints, objections, disciplinary, appeals officer which was introduced into ladies football two years ago.

Both Sinead McManus and Aine Martin, in their resignation both stated that it was with “deep regret” that they were resigning, adding that “it has been an enjoyable but challenging time on the executive but one that I enjoyed, unfortunately due to personal reasons I have stepped aside with immediate effect from my roles.

