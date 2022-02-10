Investigation over animal welfare concerns at local farm

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched into serious animal welfare concerns at a Fermanagh farm.

Due to the ongoing official investigation, the Herald cannot reveal where in the county the farm is located, however this paper has been contacted by a number of local residents from the area with concerns about the conditions animals have been subjected to on site.

The farm is now the subject of an investigation by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. The Herald understands the PSNI is also involved in the enquiries.

Last week DAERA officials were on site following up on the community’s concerns. The Department confirmed it had removed “animal by-product” from the farm.

Animal by-products (ABPs) are materials from an animal that people don’t or are unable to consume, such as gelatin, fat, skin, or other body parts.

“The Department is investigating animal welfare concerns on a farm in Co Fermanagh led by officers from Enniskillen Divisional Veterinary Officer,” said a departmental spokesman, in response to queries from the Herald.

“DAERA officers attended the farm on a number of occasions last week to ensure the welfare of cattle and the removal of animal by-product.

“The investigation is ongoing and the Department cannot make further comment at this time.”

According to the law, it is an offence to neglect a farm animal and animal owners have a responsibility to ensure they are cared for properly. This includes ensuring the animal has a proper diet and fresh water, has somewhere suitable to live, and that the animal is protected from and treated for illness and injury.