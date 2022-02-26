Fermanagh company taking the fight against Covid ‘to infinity and beyond’

Neville McElwaine, of McElwaine Technical in Lisnaskea which has made a major investment in its revolutionary disinfectant.

A FERMANAGH company, which produces a revolutionary Covid-fighting disinfectant, said it is taking the fight against virus “to infinity and beyond.”

Neville McElwaine, of McElwaine Technical Services (MTS) in Lisnaskea, was speaking after the company announce a major £150,000 investment which will makes its products, which include the highly popular disinfectant Optizan, fully complaint with new European regulations.

Many products are being withdrawn from the market due to the new statutory rules, however the biocide Optizan will be able to continue to be at the forefront of the market in both the EU and the UK as a result of the investment, the company have said.

Advertisement

“Staff at MTS recognise their obligations are very much to people and to the health of the planet,” said Mr McElwaine. “Optizan is earth-friendly and the processes we use have a low carbon footprint.

“The short supply chain takes local Fermanagh water, salt manufactured in England, and electricity, 44% of which is generated from renewable resources to produce a branded shelf-ready Northern Ireland product with global potential.

“Using disinfectant that is harmful to the planet misses the entire point of what disinfectant should be: which is a commitment to the future.”

At a time when consumers are becoming increasingly wary of using chemicals in their homes and places of work, MTS has been penetrating the industrial cleaning sector.

The National Poison Information Centre, based in Dublin, recently revealed poison centres across the world had seen a jump in enquiries regarding cleaning products such as hand sanitisers and virus-killing products as a result of the Covid pandemic.

In light of public concerns, MTS commissioned renowned French immunologist Clemence Guirat to evaluate its product. The resulting report was glowing, with Ms Guirat officially clearing Optizan as a product that effectively fights dangerous bacteria, spores and viruses “but without any of the harmful effects to planet or people.”

Mr McElwaine said Optizan had become the product of choice for in homes, child-care facilities and hospitality venues across the UK and Ireland, with the ‘Skea company shipping from Devon to Glasgow, Cork to Donegal, and East Anglia to Wales, and everywhere in between.