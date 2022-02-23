Every GP practice at risk of collapsing

EVERY GP practice in Fermanagh is currently “vulnerable to a possible collapse”, with the dire situation facing local general practice only set to worsen in the months ahead.

That is the stark message from Dr Paul Bradley, chairman of the South West GP Federation which represents doctors in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, who has warned urgent “action is needed now to rescue and preserve primary care in our area.”

Dr Bradley, pictured below, speaking on behalf of Fermanagh GPs, said they had been warning of “the coming crisis” for over a decade, but their pleas had “gone ignored.”

Advertisement

“We now need special support in this area to maintain primary care as every GP practice is vulnerable to a possible collapse, such as we are trying to prevent in Dromore and Trillick,” he said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0



