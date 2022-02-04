Enniskillen Diamond works finish ahead of schedule

ENNISKILLEN town centre is to reopen a week earlier than expected, following its closure for road works which are expected to be finished ahead of schedule.

As part of the ongoing £5 million Enniskillen Public Realm Scheme, which is seeing the county town get a make over with new paving, lighting, and landscaping, the town’s Diamond was closed in mid January for the work, which included resurfacing.

The work was expected to take around a month, and was expected to continue until Friday, February 11. However, at the weekend Fermanagh and Omagh District Council announced “great news”, confirming the work would be completed by this Friday, February 4.

“Why? Good progress has been made by our contractor FP McCann over the last 10 days with the road closure and paving to the Diamond carriageway is now complete,” said a Council spokesman.

“Following curing of the paving bed and base coat resurfacing to the existing roadway, the Diamond carriageway will reopen to traffic.

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding during this improvement scheme.”

The works also included the removal of the existing carriageway, and the installation of natural stone sets.

Work on the Enniskillen Public Realm scheme, which is being funded by the Department for Communities with support from the local Council, has been ongoing for almost three years, and despite a short set back in 2020 due to the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, is on schedule for completion.

During 2021, extensive work took place throughout the town, much of it road and footpath works, including kerbing and paving. Street lighting in the town centre has also been upgraded.

With pits for new trees already installed on the streets, the planting process is due to begin now in the final stage of the project.

