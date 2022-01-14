+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Vigil for Ashling in Enniskillen this evening
Vigil for Ashling in Enniskillen this evening

Posted: 9:52 am January 14, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A candle light vigil is to be held for tragic Ashling Murphy in Enniskillen this evening, as Fermanagh joins the country in mourning the 23-year-old’s death.

Organised by music school Tradacad, the event in memory of the young teacher and musician will take place outside Fermanagh House at 6pm today, Friday January 14.

“We are completely heartbroken and shocked at the cruel loss of our dear friend, Ashling Murphy from Co Offaly,” said a Tradacad spokesman in a social media post.

“Ashling, you will always be in our thoughts and prayers as we cherish the memories and friendship of your short but exceptional life.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh do anam uasal ceolmhar,” it said, signing it “from all your musical colleagues and friends in Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.”

“RIP Ashling, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends and all those who love her.”

An Garda Siochana in Tullamore are continuing to appeal for information regarding Ashling’s murder, which has shocked the nation. The 23-year-old was killed while jogging on the banks of the Grand Canal at around 4pm on Wednesday afternoon, in broad daylight. 

Last night gardaí released a 40-year-old man, announcing he was no longer a suspect and that they were eliminating him from their enquiries.

