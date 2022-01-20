SWAH ‘surplus capacity’ used for hip operations

PATIENTS are traveling from across the North to the SWAH for long-awaited hip replacements, as part of an arrangement to make use of the “surplus theatre capacity” at the Enniskillen hospital.

It had been rumoured in the local area recently that an unused ward at SWAH had been taken over by a private health provider.

It is, in fact, being used by the Department of Health as a regional hub for orthopaedic surgery in an attempt to bring down public waiting lists, with help from a private provider.

The initiative, which saw 21 hip replacements carried out at SWAH last week, is a partnership between the Western Trust and private hospital Musgrave House, and is for public patients.

The Department said the planned programme of operations was “using surplus theatre capacity in the SWAH” and would be continuing until March 31, and possibly longer if successful.

