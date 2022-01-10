St Michael’s do their bit for charity

CHRISTMAS CHEER... St Michael's College presented St Vincent de Paul with their Christmas vouchers. (Left to Right) Martha Smyth, Brendan Hueston, Dodie Maguire, Mary Doris and Brendan O'Harte, who represented local SVP branches. Ben Reilly, Jamie Lannon and Patrick Sinclair (10T), Mr Brendan Rasdale and Mrs Linda O'Donnell, represented St Michael's College.

ST Michael’s College has a strong reputation as a College for contributing and supporting people less fortunate and those in need in the local Fermanagh community.

As part of its Christmas charitable contribution, the staff and students at St Michael’s raised money for local charity St Vincent de Paul, with all proceeds raised going towards the most vulnerable in the Fermanagh area.

Brendan Rasdale organised the charitable collection and he feels that it is very important that the school continue to emphasis the importance of helping others to the school community.

“Since 2008, St Michael’s has supported the St Vincent de Paul Christmas campaigns very strongly. In the past, each form class would have assembled their own hampers to be collected and distributed around Fermanagh.

“This year, as in 2020, things were done differently as each class contributed towards the purchase of vouchers for various shops and businesses around the county.”

The staff and pupils presented their vouchers to local representatives from St Vincent de Paul.

Mr Rasdale feels it is very special to be able to help the non-profit charity in this way.

Just before the Christmas break the College’s campaign ended with a visit from Martha Smyth, Brendan Hueston, Dodie Maguire, Mary Doris and Brendan O’Harte, who represented the local St Vincent de Paul branches.

“Mr Hueston spoke very appreciatively to the students to thank them and their teachers for their work and to explain how the branches would distribute the vouchers onwards to local families in need of assistance at the moment,” explained Mr Rasdale.”