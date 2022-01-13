+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSchools continue to face significant disruption
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Schools continue to face significant disruption

Posted: 5:25 pm January 13, 2022
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

SCHOOLS across Fermanagh have continued to face significant disruption due to the serious impact that the recent Omicron Variant has had.

Concerns first arose when schools reopened just last week while local infections rates continued to surge. Since then, the return to school has been described as somewhat difficult due to a large number of teaching staff across the county having to self-isolate.

According to reports, due to a lack of substitute cover in the area, teachers across the county are being forced to combine classes, making social distancing and Covid safety measures almost impossible to comply with.

Advertisement

While staffing pressures continue to mount, school transport routes have also faced disruption due to Covid-19 and positive cases throughout the area.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:25 pm January 13, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA