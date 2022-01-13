Schools continue to face significant disruption

SCHOOLS across Fermanagh have continued to face significant disruption due to the serious impact that the recent Omicron Variant has had.

Concerns first arose when schools reopened just last week while local infections rates continued to surge. Since then, the return to school has been described as somewhat difficult due to a large number of teaching staff across the county having to self-isolate.

According to reports, due to a lack of substitute cover in the area, teachers across the county are being forced to combine classes, making social distancing and Covid safety measures almost impossible to comply with.

Advertisement

While staffing pressures continue to mount, school transport routes have also faced disruption due to Covid-19 and positive cases throughout the area.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0



