Questions asked about progress of Roslea GP surgery

Roslea is one of the area's of Fermanagh that has lost its GP service in recent years.

ALMOST five years after its GP surgery closed, the people of Roslea have been asking what progress is being made in the fight to return the service, in some capacity, to the village.

There was much joy in recent weeks after it was revealed the long awaited and much needed new health centre for Lisnaskea had been granted funding. Those campaigning for the return of health services to Roslea were among those celebrating the news, with thousands of patients left without a GP following the closure of the Roslea surgery now registered with Maple Health Centre in Lisnsakea.

However, with Roslea patients having to make round trips of 35 miles to see a doctor in Lisnaskea, they have also taken the announcement as an opportunity to raise the issue of their own local access to health care.

