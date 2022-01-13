Pharmacies feel brunt of Covid surge

WITH pharmacy staff facing burn out as the current Covid surge sees demand soar, the Fermanagh public are being urged to be as understanding and considerate when using the service.

Speaking to the Herald last week, amidst the highest Covid case numbers seen in the county since the pandemic began, pharmacist Joe McAleer from Erne Pharmacy in Enniskillen said that at the moment it felt like every person who came through their doors was looking for lateral flow tests.

Estimating demand for the tests had at least quadrupled in recent weeks Mr McAleer, who also runs Belcoo Pharmacy, said the pharmacies were just about keeping up with the surge in demand.

With mask and hygiene compliancy slipping among some members of the public, Mr McAleer said the pharmacy had also had to reintroduced their strict safety measures, such as screens and pods, from early in the pandemic to protect both staff and patients, particularly those using the pharmacy’s palliative service.

