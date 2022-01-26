Ulster Touring Opera set to perform in Enniskillen

Ulster Touring Opera, a new cross-border company based in Belfast, has just launched its opening season: seven performances of A Night at the Opera, with four performances in Northern Ireland and three in the Republic.

BBC Radio Ulster Classical Connections presenter John Toal hosts a stellar quartet of singers set to perform a programme of much-loved arias, duets and ensembles.

Renowned pianist and Artist in Residence at The MAC Ruth McGinley accompanies the singers in music by Mozart, Puccini, Rossini and Verdi, and concert goers will also be treated to a world premiere by Northern Irish composer Brian Irvine. Carrickfergus-born mezzo-soprano Carolyn Dobbin will be joined by a pair of rising stars: Irish soprano Amy Ní Fhearraigh and Belfast-born baritone Malachy Frame.

Completing the quartet is Kerryman tenor Gavan Ring. Attendees will be invited to try out Ulster Touring Opera’s innovative augmented reality projects that will be set up in the foyer of each theatre.

UTO Artistic Director Dafydd Hall Williams looks forward to welcoming audiences back to theatres “We want to share our passion for opera with as many people as possible, bringing the beauty of live music back into people’s lives in these wonderful venues. This is an evening you won’t want to miss!”

The tour runs from 5th to 20th February, with performances in Newtownabbey, Enniskillen, Omagh, Monaghan, Armagh, Letterkenny and Cavan. See venue details and book.