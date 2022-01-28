New booking system will give better access to GPs

A NEW system that will help patients have “better access” to booking GP appointments has been introduced at Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea the Herald can reveal.

The local GP practice has come under fire due to patient concerns over the lack of access to appointments and prolonged waiting periods over the telephone, with many unable to get through to the local practice at all.

While the outbreak of Covid-19 has exaggerated pre-existing issues with the practice, staff has “recognised” issues that patients have been experiencing in terms of access.

Now, to address such issues, Maple Healthcare has reportedly spent “significant time” in preparing to adjust its ways of working to ensure “efficient” and “reliable” access for patients who require appointments.

A spokesperson from Maple Healthcare told this paper, “The practice has increased its phone lines during this period as well as the number of clerical staff available on phones from 9am to 10.30am daily to book these appointments.”

