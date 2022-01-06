+44 (0)28 6632 2066
LEITRIM BOUND...Cathal Murphy has taken up the position of Aughawillan manager.

Murphy takes over at Aughawillan

Posted: 7:03 pm January 6, 2022

KINAWLEY’S Cathal Murphy is set to try his hand at landing the major honour in ‘the wee county’.

Murphy takes over from Derrygonnelly duo Martin Greene and Kevin Cassidy at Aughawillan who have been at the helm for the last two seasons.

It’s a challenge the Kinawley man is looking forward to and excited to try his hand at.

“I am looking forward to the challenge” says Murphy.

“They are a small rural club and probably it is a numbers game really but if everyone is kept fit, hopefully we will be there challenging at the end of the year.

“That is what it is all about.”

