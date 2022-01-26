More homes to be included in broadband upgrade scheme

Fibrus Networks Ltd is currently rolling out a brand new hyperfast full fibre broadband infrastructure across Northern Ireland.

THOUSANDS of more homes are to be added to the rural broadband improvement scheme, it was announced recently.

The £165 million Project Stratum, which is currently being rolled out by Fibrus, aims to provide superfast broadband to thousands of local homes that receive unworkably slow broadband speeds.

Since the roll out of the scheme, however, the Herald has been contacted by many locals who fell they were in need of an upgrade but were left out of the scheme.

This may be because they are just above the lower-limit broadband speed to be included, or because their own provider has announced separate planned upgrade works for their area. In addition, others who had been told their property would be included in the scheme have reported waiting for significant periods for the work to be carried out.

When contacted by the Herald about the issue previously, the Department of Economy said it had hoped to add more premises to the scheme if further funding became available. In September past it was announced a further £25 million had been secured for the project.

