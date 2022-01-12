+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Headline'Major hole' left following Monsoon closure
Monsoon in Erneside Shopping Centre

‘Major hole’ left following Monsoon closure

Posted: 9:48 am January 12, 2022
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE unexpected closure of Erneside’s popular ‘Monsoon’ clothes store has left local employees in a state of shock.

The Herald can reveal that full-time and part-time staff members were only notified about the decision by management yesterday morning (Tuesday) with only four weeks notice until the long-standing fashion branch in Enniskillen is expected to shut-up-shop for good on February, 8.

It is believed that the decision to close the local Monsoon branch which has resided right at the heart of the Erneside Shopping Centre for almost two decades was down to a lack of footfall, more people choosing to shop online and higher tier management deeming the Enniskillen branch as not economically viable.

Known to many for its iconic fashion that always carried a look of its own, the unit space which was allocated to Monsoon Enniskillen back in 2005 fills out a large portion of the shopping centre, with five large window displays soon to stand dark and vacant in the coming weeks.

With highly experienced staff who have been with Monsoon Enniskillen since its very beginning set to lose their jobs in the coming weeks, locals have been left anxious over what this could mean for the future of businesses and retail employment here in Fermanagh.

