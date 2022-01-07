Keenan keen to win title for ‘proud’ dad

PROUD MOMENT... Tom Keenan pictured with dad Frank and mother Catherine after the Lory Meagher Cup final.

By Mark McGoldrick

AT just 20 years of age, Tom Keenan is a fine hurler and he will make the opposition pay the price given half a chance.

Keenan burst onto the county hurling scene in 2019. Last season his Lory Meagher Cup final hat-trick fired Fermanagh to victory, earning him awards and plaudits from across the country.

His love of hurling stems from his father, Frank, a proud Fermanagh and Lisbellaw supporter.

“I know that Dad [Frank Keenan] and all my family will be proud of me no matter how the (Lisbellaw) game goes.

“Dad knows a lot of the men in the squad from down through the years and he will be rooting for every one of them.”

Keenan, who is a dual player, has enjoyed success in both codes.

On the hurling front, the Kinawley clubman has won a Lory Meagher Cup and in football he has MacRory and Hogan Cup medals following his exploits with St Michael’s College.

Now, an Ulster final appearance with Lisbellaw beckons and it would be ‘extra special’.

“This game is certainly on par at least with a lot of those games in terms of importance.

“I do think that winning a title like this with your club is that little bit extra special. Lisbellaw has a place in all the lads hearts.

“It would mean everything to the squad to give back something to the small hurling community of Lisbellaw.

“To represent the club in this final is something we will all always remember.”

What Lisbellaw lack in playing numbers and club members, they make up for in spirit and heart and Keenan is adamant that his teammates won’t be put off by the big occasion.

“I have loved every bit of playing with Lisbellaw this year. We are getting better numbers out which is brilliant.

“Training has been very competitive and extremely enjoyable and in terms of matches, we reached an Armagh league final and we were unlucky to lose by a point.

“We also played a number of good challenge matches before our championship.”

Keenan knows ‘what is at stake’ this weekend and he knows that every aspect of their game must be improved if they are to get their hands on the Ulster crown.

“Now we are in an Ulster final, everyone knows what’s at stake. So we are going to continue to train away and we will be as well prepared as we can be for this final.

“All the lads have people they look up to and pay tribute to. We will all be going out to represent them as best we can. If we do win, it will be pure delight.”

