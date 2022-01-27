Fermanagh facing a childcare crisis

FERMANAGH families are struggling to find childcare and, like the whole of the North, the county could see its economy harmed if the escalating crisis is not resolved.

Those were the findings of the latest Northern Ireland Childcare Survey, which revealed the struggles already facing employers in recruiting and retaining staff were being worsened by parents’ inability to work due to the unavailability of childcare.

It’s not just families feeling the frustration, either. Childcare providers also facing tough times, with Covid situation adding to the challenges that had already been facing the sector.

Carried out by Employers for Childcare Today, the recently published report revealed almost a third of childcare providers surveyed described their current financial position as “struggling” or “distressed.”

“The pandemic has had a significantly detrimental impact on the childcare sector,” a Fermanagh childcare provider told Employers for Childcare Today.”

