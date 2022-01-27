Eddie’s helping others deal with their stillborn grief

ACT OF KINDNESS... Eddie Roofe raised a staggering £18865.50 for Sands NI following his 'Peaks for Peter' fundraiser.

EDDIE Roofe has put his own pain, grief and suffering to one side in order to try and help others deal with the heartache and misery that comes as a result of a stillbirth.

In 2019, Eddie and Emma Roofe were left devastated when their firstborn son, Peter, passed away at childbirth.

Having experienced a lot of help and support from charity, Sands NI, Eddie decided that he wanted to give something back to the organisation.

Alongside his lifelong friend Gary Donegan, Eddie took part in a fundraising challenge called ‘Peaks for Peter’ which saw him climb the highest peak in every county in Ireland within eight days.

The marathon resulted in a combined total of 160km of climbs, with an elevation of over 10,000 metres.

People from all over the county, and wider afield, donated to the ‘Peaks for Peter’ challenge and Eddie raised a staggering £18,836.50 for Sands NI.

He feels very fortunate to be able to do his bit to help other people who are going through the same pain as he and his family previously experienced.

“When I decided to do something following Peter’s death, I wanted it to be hard, to really challenge myself and do justice to such a wonderful charity

“The outpouring of support has been more than I ever hoped for and to me it shows how many people have been affected by something similar in their own families.

“This money will go straight to good use. A portion of it will help fund a bereavement suite in South West Acute Hospital Maternity department, to give future bereaved parents a quiet space to grieve and collect their thoughts.”