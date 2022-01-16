Diamond to be closed to traffic for one month

THE Diamond area of Enniskillen town centre is to be closed to traffic from Monday.

The closure will mean major disruption to the heart of the town for almost a month until February 11.

The town centre closure is to facilitate the next stage of the Public Realm Scheme which has been taking place throughout the town over the past two years.

A Fermanagh and Omagh District Council spokesman explained, “Following recent completion of resurfacing to substantially complete works to Belmore Street, East Bridge Street and Church Street, and with Darling Street previously completed, works to the Public Realm Scheme will move into its final phase at the Diamond, and the adjacent streets of Water Street and Eden Street.

“Works on the final phase of the Enniskillen Public Realm Scheme, will include the resurfacing of the Diamond carriageway, “As part of these works, the contractor will be removing the existing carriageway surface within the Diamond, and installing natural stone setts.

“To facilitate this work, a road closure will be required for the duration of the works.”

The Diamond carriageway will be closed continuously from Monday, January 17 at 7am until Friday, February 11 at 5pm, but footpaths will remain open at all times.

Traffic will be diverted off East Bridge Street down Regal Pass, and local residential access will be maintained to Castle Place.

A council spokesman said, “The Council and contractor appreciates that this will cause disruption to the town centre, but the contractor will try to alleviate any problems, where possible, to help the flow of the traffic.

Local access will be provided where possible and access will be available for emergency vehicles at all times.

