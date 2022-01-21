Covid cases plummet in Fermanagh, with hospital numbers down too

Children aged between 12 to 15 would benefit from one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine according to the North's chief medical officer.

THERE is good news on the Covid front in Fermanagh this week, where case numbers have fallen significantly.

The shrinking case numbers may be related to recent government advice to use lateral flow tests only, due to the high demand for PCR testing, with people required to self-report their positive test when using a lateral flow.

However, with such a rapid drop in the figures, it may also confirm we are now passed the Omicron peak.

In the wider Fermanagh and Omagh area there were 1,083 positive cases, down from 2,165 last week.

More locally, there were 576 Covid cases in Fermanagh postcode areas in the week leading up to Monday. That’s down from 1,563 over the same period last week, and from 4,224 cases the week before.

In BT74, covering Enniskillen, there were 168 cases, down from 418 last week, and 683 the week before. In BT In BT92, covering Lisnaskea and Derrylin areas, there were 141 cases, down from 518 cases last week and 799 the week before.

In BT93, covering Derrygonnelly, Belleek and Kesh areas, there were 130 cases, down from 329 last week and 470 the week before.

In BT94, covering Ballinamallard, Tempo and Irvinestown areas, there were 137 cases, down from 298 last week and from 501 the previous week.

There has also been a drop in the number of Covid patients being treated at SWAH, with 22 patients with the virus being treated at the hospital yesterday, compared to 26 on Tuesday last week. None of these patients were being treated in ICU.