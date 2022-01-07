Brother’s appeal for injured Clones man

AN URGENT appeal has been launched to help a Clones man who suffered life-changing injuries in a serious accident in New York last month.

David Cassidy, who moved to the US in 2013 and lives in Queens, was involved in an accident on the New York subway on December 5.

As a result the 33-year-old lost both his legs below the knee and is currently undergoing intensive treatment at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

This treatment has involved multiple surgeries, and he faces a long long period of rehabilitation for the foreseeable future. As a result, he will face a very significant medical bill in the US.

To this end, his brother Niall has launched a fundraising page to help David, known to his friends as Davey, on his road to recovery.

So far, the Monaghan man has raised over $75,000 to help towards David’s medical bills, ongoing care and medical costs. However, the fundraising goal is $250,000.

“Due to the nature of David’s injuries, his future medical expenses and prosthetics requirements are difficult to predict,” said Niall.

“Prosthetics alone will cost tens of thousands per limb and typically need to be replaced every three to five years.

“David’s medical insurance will only go so far towards meeting the lifelong costs associated with his injuries. On discharge from hospital, David will need wheelchair accessible accommodation and will also require assistance with many aspects of daily life as he recovers.”

Niall said David was much loved by his family and friends and was “going above and beyond for everyone in his life.”

“David’s resilience, positivity and strength since the accident have been an inspiration to all of us,” he wrote. “He is eager to move forward, get back to work and get on with his life.

“It will undoubtedly be a long road but, in time, the doctors in Bellevue

expect him to regain a good level of mobility.

“The support from everyone so far has been amazing and has made a very difficult time much easier to deal with.”

Niall said the money raised via the Go Fund Me page would go towards paying his brother’s significant expenses and “to make it easier for David to get back to living a full and active life.”

To donate to the fundraiser click here. A link to the fundraising webpage can also be found on the Clones Notice Boards on Facebook.