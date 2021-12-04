+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Headline'Unacceptable' sewage discharge harming both the environment and the economy
sewerage

‘Unacceptable’ sewage discharge harming both the environment and the economy

Posted: 9:04 am December 4, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE ONGOING situation of raw sewage being pumped into the Erne in the area surrounding Enniskillen is not only harming the local environment but is “intolerable” in an area dependent on aquatic tourism.

That was the message delivered to NI Water at a recent special Council meeting regarding the current state of the local sewerage system, which is at capacity in many areas around Fermanagh and is also resulting in unacceptable intermittent discharges (UIDs) of sewage into the Erne.

During a questions and answers session at the meeting, Cllr Donal O’Cofaigh said he appreciated blame for the current situation lay at the doors of Stormont and Westminster, not with NI Water workers.

Cllr O’Cofaigh, pictured below, said the situation was “genuinely intolerable” and he was concerned about its impact on the local environment.

With regard the unacceptable intermittent discharges (UIDs), currently taking place regularly around Enniskillen, he said he felt NI Water had not given “much consideration of the impact this is potentially having on public health and our environment.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

 

