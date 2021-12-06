Three stabbed in Donagh in early morning incident

Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been taken to hospital following an incident in Donagh in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives from the PSNI are appealing for information in relation to the incident which took place around 6 o’clock this morning.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “A report of an assault at a property at Lettergreen Road was received at around six am.

“Two males aged 18, and a third man aged 20, have been taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds.

“Enquiries are at an early stage, and the Lettergreen Road remains closed at this time as we carry out our investigations.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 224 of 06/12/21.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org