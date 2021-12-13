Showcasing what Enniskillen has to offer

FACE of food in Enniskillen, Mark Edwards, has linked up with the Erne Water Taxi to bring the new Lakelander Food Experience to Enniskillen.

Widely known throughout Ireland for it’s calming lakelands and peaceful waterways, Mark Edwards feels it is important that the hospitality industry use the natural Fermanagh Lakelands to it’s advantage.

“It has always been a strength of Fermanagh as an attraction. The Lakelander name came because we wanted to combine the water and land experience because the lakes have had plenty of publicity and it is great that there is so much water activity and to combine it with the land and island of Enniskillen is a uinque selling point on the island of Enniskillen and will really help with putting Enniskillen on the map.”

The Lakelander Food Experience combines the Enniskillen Taste Experience and the Erne Water Taxi to combine the best of the Fermanagh Lakelands.

Visitors can step aboard the new Island Discovery boat, captained by Skipper Barrie who will recount stories about Enniskillen and the Erne Waterways.

Food will be served on board the vessel and then Edwards will take the crew to Enniskillen where they will taste the cuisine in some of the top restaurants throughout the town.

