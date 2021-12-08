Mystery over shooting signs which vanished

MYSTERY surrounds the appearance and disappearance of a number of ‘Shooting in Progress’ signs in the Carrickreagh lough shore area of Enniskillen.

Several members of the public, who frequently walk the pathway alongside Lough Erne, spotted the bright yellow signs attached to trees near the car park and at other points along the route,

They voiced concerns as the area in question is partially located within the Geo Park and is an area of scientific interest with protected wildlife habitat.

Those who spoke out pointed to previous issues around alleged attempts to block access to the public car park, and they felt shooting signs may be an extension of this.

The image was sent to a number of public authorities, who were asked if shooting is lawful on the land in question, and if so, who holds the rights.

They were also asked if the signs were lawfully erected, and if not, what action was being taken to remove them?

Finally, they were asked who gave permission for the signs to be erected, and if they accurately reflected ongoing activity?

The PSNI said Enniskillen police were “aware of these signs in the Carrickreagh area,” adding: “there have been no reports made of any shooting in this area”.

