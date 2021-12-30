McCuskers light up the skies in support of Air Ambulance

DAVID and his wife Joanne McCusker, are yet again keeping up with their famous winter wonderland tradition this festive season with over 20,000 lights on display around their family home, with an aim this year to raise essential and life-saving funds for Air Ambulance NI.

Last year, the McCusker family from Lisbellaw received an “overwhelming” response in relation to their food bank appeal, where locals arrived in their droves to drop donations in a bunker at the bottom of their previous driveway due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

The success of last year’s foodbank appeal prompted the couple to go to the same extremes once again this year, only this time for Air Ambulance NI.

When asked about the reasons behind selecting this specific charity, Joanne explained, “Our collection for the local foodbank done so well last year so we decided that we would like to do the same this year again only for a different cause.

“My husband David was speaking to a friend of his who had a friend involved in a car accident where the Air Ambulance had to be called. Unfortunately his friend died, so we both thought it would be a good charity to donate to.”

Speaking to the Herald about the importance of the Air Ambulance service, particularly in rural areas like Fermanagh, Joanne said, “This charity runs on donations made by people, which helps to pay for doctors, fuel, and medical supplies, among many other things.

“The Air Ambulance carries a consultant doctor and a paramedic on board the helicopter everyday and they are qualified to perform surgeries and blood transfusions at the scene or on the side of the road if needs must, which is a big thing if it saves a life.

“Nobody knows if they will ever need this service in their own lives, but it’s peace of mind to know that the Air Ambulance NI can arrive to a scene within 25 minutes.

“Air Ambulance NI is operational every single day of the year and the team can fly to any part of Northern Ireland and that is so important when it comes to people living in rural parts of Fermanagh.”

To donate, visit gofundme.com and search for ‘Christmas Lights at 67 Tattygar rd’, by David McCusker. Lights are switched on every evening between 6pm to 10pm.