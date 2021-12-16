Late mother’s memory is inspiring Antonia’s music

UP AND COMING TALENT... Antonia Cameron is a top young star in the music scene in the county.

By Mark McGoldrick

MUSIC has always played a massive role in the Cameron family.

Maria Cameron is widely known and highly regarded throughout Fermanagh for her superb singing skills and talented music performances.

Advertisement

Now, Maria’s younger sister Antonia has broken on to the music scene and is taking the stage by storm!

The 21-year old has always had a passion for music.

“I have been singing since I can remember,” recalls the Boho vocalist.

“Mummy always wanted us to get involved in music any way we could either through music lessons or singing in local venues.”

This year has been very challenging and emotionally testing for Antonia and her family.

In October, Antonia’s mother Geraldine Cameron tragically passed away.

Mrs Cameron inspired Antonia’s love of music.

Advertisement

“The first time that I went out to sing properly was in a small pub in Bundoran. I was 14 and I was so nervous but I remember how proud Mummy was once it was over.

“After that, I knew I wanted to sing.”

Antonia doesn’t have to look far for inspiration and advice, with her older sister Maria ‘a talented singer and musician’.

Without her sister’s support, the talented singer knows it would not be possible to pursue with her music career.

“Maria [Cameron] has always been so inspiring. She’s such a talented singer and musician. She cares so much for what she does and her voice is just beautiful.

“She has been amazing in trying to get me set up with singing, by setting up practices with musicians and going out asking for gigs. She always says ‘it’s what Mummy would have done so I’m gonna try my best to help you all now’, so I’m very lucky to have her as a big sister.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition