Joint approach to help tackle homelessness in Fermanagh

THERE have been calls a joint approach is needed when tackling the growing issue of homelessness and street begging in Fermanagh and Tyrone.

According to reports, locals have seen an increase in the number of people begging on high streets and people sleeping rough.

At a recent council meeting it was agreed that there would be a number of active ‘follow-up actions’ to address such alarming issues.

Several members from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, along with representatives from statutory agencies, the community sector and business community have all agreed to work collaboratively with a sense of ‘urgency’ to assess and address the situation.

During the recent meeting, Omagh town councillor, Barry McElduff, who chaired the meeting, said that it was very important to agree a multi-layered approach to tackle any issues surrounding begging and homelessness in the town.

Mr McElduff said, “The community has been very supportive, offering food, clothing and blankets as well as accommodation in some cases.

“We need to secure intervention and support from the relevant statutory agencies which have a duty of care for those whom we identify as being in need.”

