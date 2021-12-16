Enniskillen Gift Card; the perfect gift this Christmas

The Enniskillen Gift Card is the ideal choice for a present this Christmas.

The Gift Card works in the same way as a department store/shopping centre gift card. You just decide how much to put on the card and then you give the gift of Enniskillen to the lucky recipient.

With over 140 businesses in Enniskillen signed up to accept the Gift Card it not only means that it offers fantastic variety, but it also means that local business is supported.

The Enniskillen Gift Card can be used in a large variety of outlets, from fashion and beauty to restaurants and pubs and outdoor activities such as the Hydrobikes and the Little Red Boats, meaning it really is the perfect gift for everyone! It’s even the ideal gift for friends who love to come and stay in Enniskillen as it can be used to pay for accommodation in Enniskillen’s lovely hotels and motels.

“More than ever this year, it is very important to shop local and for businesses to support each other. “The Gift Card can be used in so many places in Enniskillen and I think it is a fantastic idea,” stated Noelle McAloon of Enniskillen BID who brought the Gift Card concept to Enniskillen four years ago.

The Gift Card can be bought online at www.enniskillengiftcard.co.uk and also in store in these Enniskillen shops, Rooney’s Off Licence Cornagrade, the Belmore Court Hotel, Dog Star Communications and new stockists, Gourmet Bros and The Natural Beauty pop up shop in Erneside.

Many local businesses use the Enniskillen Gift Card as a reward scheme for their staff and there are discounts available for corporate and bulk purchases. Contact noelle@enniskillenbid.co.uk for more details.

So, if you’re still looking for the perfect present for that certain someone, then why not buy them the Enniskillen Gift Card and give them the gift of choice.