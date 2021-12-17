Dunbar’s urging people to speak out about mental health

By Mark McGoldrick

ENNISKILLEN actor Adrian Dunbar is once again supporting the Hope, Healing and Growth event to raise money for the Aisling Centre.

The famous actor, most notable for playing the part of the DCI Ted Hasting in BBC One’s thriller Line of Duty, is urging people to think about their mental health and how they can help others who may be struggling at this time of the year.

Speaking to The Belfast Telegraph, Dunbar hopes that people will be more open about their mental health difficulties.

“The whole subject of mental has featured prominently throughout the course of the pandemic.

“In Northern Ireland, we have also, as a society, been tough levels of stress and instability unique in western Europe.

“The legacy of the conflict is the background noise to many dealing with insecurity and depression.”

Last year, the Hope, Healing and Growth event raised over £6,000 for the Aisling Centre and Dunbar feels that it is very important that people support charities and foundations like this.

“In rural areas, isolation has long been a problem and the pandemic I believe has givem us all a taste of how debilitating the lack of human contact can truly be.

“The day of Hope, Healing and Growth is open to all, wiith wonderful uplifting testimonies from those of us who have been to difficult places and those who just want to share the possibilities of renewal.”

