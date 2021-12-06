Cuilcagh works postponed as Storm Barra approaches

THE Fermanagh public is being urged to avoid high ground and wooded areas as Storm Barra approaches the county.

Today the Council announced planned maintenance works to the Cuilcagh Boardwalk had been rescheduled due to the incoming storm, with weather warnings for high winds and rain issued for the coming 24 hours. People are also being urged to avoid wood areas and high ground as the strom approaches.

The boardwalk had been due to be closed from December 6-7 for the maintenance works, which will now take place on Thursday and Friday, December 9 and 10.

A spokesman for the Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark said: “The Geopark strongly advises members of the public to avoid wooded areas, sites with trees and areas of high ground such as the Cuilcagh Boardwalk and Lough Navar during the weather warning due to high winds and the risk of snow accumulations which may lead to slippery conditions underfoot.

“Cuilcagh Boardwalk will then be closed to the public on Thursday 9 and Friday 10 December to facilitate maintenance works, with the boardwalk reopening on Saturday 11 December 2021.

“The Geopark management apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

All other sites within Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark remain open during the maintenance works.

The Marble Arch Caves Visitor Centre also remains open. For bookings please see www.marblearchcaves.co.uk

For further information please visit www.cuilcaghlakelands.org.