Councillor Greene hits out at return to online learning

QUEEN’S University Belfast (QUB), recently announced a return to online learning for the month of January 2022, with concerns that the majority of lectures, tutorials and seminars online will be extended into the new year.

While many students across Fermanagh remain confused and certainly overwhelmed as to how this could yet again impact their studies and mental health, local councillor Sheamus Greene believes that students are being “treated terribly” by the University.

“These students have over the last two years been encouraged by the Universities and Government to sign up for courses but have been left high and dry by being forcing to take their courses online,” he warned.

“This is totally unacceptable because our students have paid up to £10,000 per year for a Queen’s course plus rent, for something they could pay just over £1,000 for an Open University online course.

“Is it any wonder our young generation are very cynical when it comes to politics.”

Since QUB made the announcement via email to over 25,000 students and staff, Ulster University has also informed students that “it may become necessary” to move to remote learning in January.

In an email to staff and students, it said that it would provide them with updated guidance on 4 January.

