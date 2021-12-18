Brrrrrrr! Martin feels the full effects of Storm Barra!

WET WET WET...Martin Cassidy from Lisnaskea was caught out by a large wave that crashed over Coliemore Harbour, Co. Dublin as Storm Barra hit Ireland last week. PICTURE: TOM HONAN

By Mark McGoldrick

What Martin Cassidy hoped would be a nice, peaceful walk across Coliemore Harbour turned out to be one of shock and surprise for the Lisnaskea native!

Mr Cassidy is working in Dublin and as Storm Barra approached last Monday, all outside work in the city was cancelled.

The Fermanagh man tried to make the most of his time off but was caught off guard by a tidal wave as a result of the storm!

“I was off that day because of the storm, the drains weren’t good and I just decided to go for a spin down the coast.

“I just happened to get out to video it and a big wave came over the wall and just got me,” he chuckles.

“I saw a man just down the pier getting a soaking and I said, ‘well I’ll not go down near him and I’ll stand in another spot’.

I just pulled out the phone and I got it on the back of her. It was freezing cold now.”

Storm Barra is certainly one that Martin Cassidy will remember for a long time.