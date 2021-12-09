Advance works on Enniskillen by-pass to begin next year

ADVANCE works on the Enniskillen bypass are to being in the coming year, the Roads Service has confirmed.

Acting divisional roads manager with the Department of Infrastructure, Harry Gallagher, gave the update on the project during a presentation to local councillors last week, in which he outlined the strategic road improvement projects planned for coming year in the Fermanagh and Omagh area.

“Alongside our active travel initiatives, the division continues to progress strategic road improvements including the A5 dualling flagship project where it is hoped that the public inquiry will be reconvened during 2022 and the statutory processes brought to a satisfactory conclusion thereafter,” said Mr Gallagher.

“We will also commence advance works on the Enniskillen bypass this year following the making of the Statutory Orders earlier this year.”

