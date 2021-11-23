Work from home to slow the spread of Covid, ministers warn

PEOPLE across the North are once again being urged to work from home “where possible” to help slow the spread of Covid-19 in the run up to Christmas.

Executive ministers agreed at a meeting today to “strengthen the message” to go beyond current advice for people to work from home where they can.

A statement from the executive said, “More people working from home will help to reduce the risk of transmission both inside and outside the workplace.”

Ministers have also advised people to limit their social contacts and to ensure face coverings are worn in indoor settings.

Yesterday the health minister, Robin Swann, warned that hospitality venues may be forced close if transmission rates continue to rise.

The North’s transmission rates are now the highest in the UK and recently surpassed what has been seen in the South.

Ministers say that vaccinations, including booster jabs, continue to be the best way to avoid further restrictions and prevent the health service being overwhelmed.

The executive stated, “Hospital admissions are rising and modelling indicates that admissions will increase further in the coming weeks.

“Unvaccinated adults aged under 50 are almost 11 times more likely to need hospitalisation from Covid-19. Unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over are four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.”

It was also agreed that the Covid-19 Taskforce will examine how to increase compliance with mask wearing.

Despite disagreements on which agencies should be tasked with enforcing the measures, first minister, Paul Givan, said the executive was “very much united”.

In the latest 24 hour period there have been 1,476 positive Covid cases and four deaths, the department of health reported.