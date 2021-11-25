Warnings as Fermanagh braces for first winter storm

Wind warnings have been issued as Fermanagh braces itself for its first storm of the winter, which may also include the first snow of the season.

Both Met Eireann and the Met Office have issued yellow and amber warnings, respectively, for high winds ahead of the arrival of Storm Arwen tomorrow (Friday) for most of the counties in Ulster. An orange warning has been issued for Donegal.

With with winds of up to 90km, the weather agencies have warned the high winds tomorrow afternoon and evening may cause some travel disruption and even damage.

Advertisement

“Some of the main and best forecasting models show very stormy conditions on Friday afternoon all they way into Saturday morning with the northwest, north and east of Ireland set to see winds gusting as high as 100km/hr to 120km/hr,” the Donegal Weather Channel stated, with the website adding the storm may also bring wintery showers.

It stated: “On Friday evening there may be a dusting of snow over some higher ground areas of the north west and north of the country as well as the Wicklow mountains and as the freezing level drops later in the afternoon and evening a few wintry falls of snow also could be possible across inland parts of Ulster but not enough to cause problems with winds been the biggest issue.”